Crowder hosts one act play competition

NEOSHO, Mo. — The playing field and the class room aren’t the only places high school students can compete against each other.

Crowder College in Neosho hosted the district competition for one act plays.

The event is a function of the Missouri State High School Activities Association.

Twelve different schools sent teams to compete.

Staff are hopeful some of the students attend Crowder in the future.

Natasha Davis, Crowder College Theatre Director, said, “Students and instructors put countless hours of preparation into their work and they’re absolutely phenomenal you know, some of these are just heart wrenching and some of them are so funny and the students really get involved and commit to their work so I love to see that.”

Winners at the district level will move on to the state one act play competition in Jefferson City.

She says skills learned by performers will serve them well even if they don’t go into theatre in college.