Crowder hosts drug and alcohol awareness activities

NEOSHO, Mo. — An area college is encouraging students to make good choices when they aren’t in the classroom.

Students at Crowder College in Neosho took part in drug and alcohol awareness activities in the Student Life Center.

Maegen Hicks was happy to sign on the dotted line and encourages more students to do the same.

Maegen Hicks, Crowder College Student, said, “Drugs and alcohol can potentially wreck lives and it distracts you from your school work and college is very, very expensive so for you to be on track with things like that is very, very important.”

Students that might already have an a problem could also pick up information on regional substance abuse resources.