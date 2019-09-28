Crowder conference focuses in on service and leadership

Crowder College hosts its first Servant Leadership Regional Conference.

Several speakers came to the college on Friday to talk about how they lead and serve their own communities. Student, faculty, staff, and other professionals came together to network and learn something new about themselves.

The keynote speakers of this event were former Crowder College President Dr. Kent Farnsworth and former Wal-mart Senior Executive Dr. Rick Webb.

“Today is to inspire and to make people aware that they might be servant leaders already without even realizing it,” explained Natasha Davies with Crowder. “We are also addressing the challenges, set backs and learning how to troubleshoot when you want to be a servant-leader in your community.”

Davies says she would like to host another leadership conference at Crowder College in the next upcoming years.