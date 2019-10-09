Crowder community cuts ribbon on long-anticipated fieldhouse

Crowder College hasn’t built a facility for athletics in over two decades — until now.

“We haven’t built a facility for athletics on Crowder College in over twenty years and to see a facility such as this from start to finish and to actually see it come fruition and use, it’s just like opening a new Christmas present every day,” explained John Sisemore with Crowder College.

He along with many others have been anticipating this opening.

“We were the only school in our entire region that didn’t have the facility to use for athletes for outdoor sports,” Sisemore added.

Students-athletes along with administration, staff, and donors celebrate the ribbon cutting.

Freeman Health System President and CEO Paula Baker cut the ribbon along with Crowder College’s president Dr. Glenn Coltharp and Foundation Board president Scott Wade.

The facility is named after Freeman Health System, who partially financed the project.

“It’s a amazing thing for this community, for this region, and their graduates to really make a difference,” said Baker.

The indoor sports arena provides 15,600 square feet for athletes to practice in case of bad weather conditions as well as locker rooms, offices, and a therapy room.

“The attributes this facility brings will improve the sports program, will improve their health, their well-being and that is what it’s about,” Baker added.

This project costs $1.6 million and was 100% privately funded through the efforts of the Crowder College Foundation.

“We’re a community college and it’s based for the community, and then to see the community members actually get behind the community college is just tremendous,” said Sisemore. “We’ve had so many people involved in this, from large donors to small donors, to people who have helped of any kind and all kinds of things.”

Sisemore says Crowder College’s soccer team has been playing for eight years without a locker room until now. The athletes would work out in a small closet inside the college’s gym like it was a training room until this fieldhouse was built.