Crowder College to host Festival of Wreaths

NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College’s popular community event brings in the holiday season while raising funds to support scholarships.

It will be Festival of Wreaths 18th year with Crowder College and is the largest fundraising event for scholarships.

It began as a live auction of 30-40 holiday wreaths and swags and over the years it has grown into a silent auction for more than 500 items as well as a live auction of around 40 items.

Though holiday wreaths and décor will always be involved, the auctions will include everything from toys, sporting goods, gift certificates and many more.

The goal is to raise $100,000 and will be going towards the Festival of Wreaths Scholarship Fund for a student in need. Because the auction is electronically integrated, bidders have the freedom to move about the venue during the event and will receive text messages when they get outbid.

Haley Reardon, Assistant Director of Resource Development and Alumni Relations, said, “We’re just the conduit, the generosity comes from the community and from our donors, but we have just the awesome privilege just to connect students with those donors and to fill that need and it’s extremely rewarding.”

The event will take place November 10th and the silent auction will be at 4:30 p.m. with live auction starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Elsie Plaster Community Center.