Crowder College to host blood drive

NEOSHO, Mo. — If you are in the Neosho area and wanting to give blood, here’s your chance. Crowder College will be having a blood drive Tuesday at the student commons building.

Masks are required for donors and staff, if you don’t have a mask one will be provided. After you give blood, donors will receive a free a ‘mullet over blood’ t-shirt while supplies last.

The blood drive will start 9:00 a.m. and run until 2:00 p.m. Donors are encouraged to schedule a appointment, but it’s not required to donate.

For more information on the blood drive contact CBCO with the information below.

Phone number: 417-227-5006

Website: WWW.CBCO.ORG/DONATE-BLOOD