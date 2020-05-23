Crowder College to begin offering classes for Associates Degree in Information Technology

NEOSHO, Mo. — After becoming a victim of hackers themselves a local college is offering classes on combating them.

This Fall, Crowder College will begin offering classes for an Associates Degree in Information Technology.

Then the student could get a Bachelor’s Degree through Missouri State University.

The school’s encounter with hackers last July was an eye opening one.

It’s a field that is becoming increasingly necessary and marketable at both the Associate’s and Bachelor’s Degree levels.

Dr. Glen Coltharp, President, Crowder College, said, “A student would do their Gen Ed here plus four introductory classes that are the same introductory classes at Missouri State, once they got there they would choose between Application Development, I.T. Infrastructure and Cyber Security.”

Depending on the popularity of the new program at Crowder, there’s a chance students might be able to take all their Bachelor’s Degree courses at Crowder.