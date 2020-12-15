Crowder College to add new degree program

NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College will introduce a new associates degree in network security and software development next Fall.

The program will consist of four classes that are information technology related. It will prepare them for the three degree options like application development, cyber security, and information technology infrastructure. Once they graduate Crowder and chose a degree plan they can attend Missouri State University to complete their bachelors degree.

Dr. Glenn Coltharp Crowder College President, said, “Oh I think people are excited about the offering. It’s just like anything new you have to get the word out and make people aware of it you also have to it has to be tested there’s more success with it after people see the graduates and see them out in the field.”

The program will start next Fall and if you are interested in the program you can find the link below.