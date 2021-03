Joplin’s Convention & Visitors Bureau will receive a new website design for the what the city currently knows as VisitJoplinMO.com. Patrick Tuttle, director of the bureau, presented the council bill and stated that they would work with Tempest in providing the design-to-launch services and hosting for the website. Council passed this bill at their meeting Monday night, from first reading to second and third reading with a unanimous vote.

Tuttle presented that the new website design could take four or more months to launch, but that it is hoped to launch by December. He said a large factor in choosing Tempest to work with is cost, as they will host the site through 2024. The project will cost $59,000 for the design-to-launch services and an additional $3,600 for the following years that Tempest hosts the website, which breaks down to $1,200 per year.