Crowder College student hosts airsoft game, attracts players from around the four states

PINEVILLE, Mo. — A Crowder College student is working to attract airsoft game enthusiasts to play from throughout the four state area.

21-year-old Matthew Schlessman is the host of the airsoft game played in Pineville.

The game is based on the Canadian film “I Declare War,” using the same rules.

Participants can spend multiple days playing airsoft, sometimes even in the dark with flashlights.

Struggles for Schlessman hosting include there being so many unknown variables.

This includes the number of players for the day and their style of play.

Matthew Schlessman, host, says, “So I started playing airsoft back in high school and when I was in high school it was really easy to get a group of friends out to play in your backyard. After I left high school, it got harder to find people, so I started putting it out on Facebook, get a little more public, and get a few people out.”

Once a month, Schlessman tries to hold a game, except during the summer.

Saturday, he had about 40 participants which is more than his average.

He’s hoping to attract even more people and expand to more fields to play in 2020.