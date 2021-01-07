Crowder College recognized for rising graduation rate

NEOSHO, Mo. — Last month, Crowder and seven Missouri other schools were recognized for improving their gradation rates by 5%.

President Dr. Glenn Coltharp stated that most of the challenges for students who graduated are from family with financial difficulties. Staff have made the effort to provide extra tutoring, and advisors are able to help them with their planning. Another strategy was having stackable credentials that allow students to work towards two degrees or certificates that build on one another.

Glenn Coltharp Crowder College President, said, “It’s quite an honor– we knew it. But it’s quite an honor that others recognize you for what you’ve done. Again we measure our success and the success of our students and so this is great that the state’s recognized that also.”

Improvements have helped Crowder’s students go directly into the workforce after graduation and the other half transfer to a four-year university.