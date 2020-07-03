Crowder College receives more than $2 million to help Missouri-based farm workers

NEOSHO, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Education is awarding Crowder College more than $2 million to help Missouri-based farm workers.

The high school equivalency program at Crowder College is receiving a little more than $2.3 million.

The program provides Spanish and English instruction to help migrant or seasonal farm workers earn a high school diploma.

The grant money will span over 5 years and will be used for books and supplies, HISET and GED testing fees, exam preparation, and job placement assistance.

To be eligible for the program, you or a family member must work in migratory and seasonal farm-work, be 16 or older and not currently enrolled in school to obtain the equivalent of a high school diploma.