Crowder College promotes self care during finals week

NEOSHO, Mo. — It is officially finals week for Crowder College students.

The Student Counseling Center will be providing 5 days of self-care to help support students during the week. Self-care booths will be held at the student center where you can get snacks and crossword puzzles

Therapists will be available for 15-30 minutes, students can meet in-person or virtually through zoom. There will be mindfulness activities where students can join live sessions to manage their stress.

Ken Choi, Crowder Counselor, said, “Feels good to be able to help students to navigate their challenges and you know I’ve been their before and it’s a great feeling that I get to do that for students who are feeling stressed.”

If you would like to RSVP or have any questions follow the link below.

counseling@crowder.edu

417-465-0206

https://www.crowder.edu/services/counseling/