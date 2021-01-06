Crowder College program helps entrepreneurs

DIAMOND, Mo. — A new program at Crowder College is helping local entrepreneurs take advantage of education and development.

The idea of the Jesup group came from George Washington Carver who pioneered a collaborative approach to supporting innovation and self-sufficiency in rural America. The program strives to develop and grow entrepreneurship and innovation in rural areas in Southwest Missouri. Today the group continues the work of Dr. Carver to help people become more self-sufficient and develop stronger communities.

Chett Daniels Director of Research and Innovations, said, “I think the Jesup group is important to help us connect to that culture that we can create, places that people want to live work and raise families when we assembly our resources in the area and worked towards that collectively.”

For more information about the Jesup group you can find below.

https://www.facebook.com/jesupgroup