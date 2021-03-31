Crowder College President announces retirement

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The Crowder College President is reflecting on his last 40 years in academia.

Monday Dr. Glenn Coltharp announced his decision to retire to the board of trustees. Dr. Coltharp says he has spent the last few years surviving.

He says one of his biggest accomplishments is recovering from a cyber security ransomware attack. Two years ago Crowder College lost all technology and within one school year went all online for the pandemic.

Dr. Glenn Coltharp, Crowder College President, said, “I’m proud of what we accomplished here. Crowder is an amazing college. I’m honored to be a part of it. We have a super bunch of students, amazing faculty and staff. Its an honor to be a part of this group so i have mixed feelings about leaving.”

He will retire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.