Crowder College now accepting applications for annual “Angel Tree Project” that helps children unable to afford Christmas presents

NEOSHO, Mo. — Christmas is still 52 days away, and Crowder’s annual “Angel Tree Project” is starting to take applications for assistance.

The program helps students with children who wouldn’t otherwise have presents. The trees will go up later this month, and will be decorated with wish list-type ornaments. Ones with specific gift items or dollar amounts.

“And it’s not just the Neosho campus. It’s all of our campuses. So you know we go Nevada, Webb City, Cassville, Joplin and McDonald County. So we have a lot of students that can benefit from this,” said Cindy Brown, Crowder College.

The gifts will be wrapped for the program and distributed early next month.