Crowder College launches printmaking course

NEOSHO, Mo. — If life is a print-out of your thoughts, then Crowder College students might want to consider taking a new course.

A new printmaking class is available. An open house with Instructor Joshua Knott took place this afternoon. It’s Fine Arts Week at Crowder.

The college’s Fine Arts Division has hosted a variety of art-related events on campus all week. The equipment for the printmaking course was donated by John Garoutte and Judy Smith.

7 students are enrolled in it this semester.

Joushua Knott Printmaking Instructor, said, “I think that printmaking especially now that is kinda a necessary art form to kinda get work out to the everyday people.”

Fine arts week wraps-up Friday night at 7 with masks and music at the Elsie Plaster Community Center.