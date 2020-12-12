Crowder College launches new program for healthcare workers

NEOSHO, Mo. — There is a new program for community health workers at Crowder College.

Steve Douglas, Access Family Care, said, “It will be a big benefit to us and the people we serve in extreme Southwest Missouri.”

The covid-19 crisis has highlighted the need for community health workers, Mitchell’s Pharmacy and Access Family Care are working to make that job easier and more efficient.

“A lot of our patients have social determines to health that are really challenging such as poverty or such as transportation issues things to see a provider. So more community health workers will help us to provide better health care which will take stress off from the emergency rooms within the region.”

A community health worker provides basic health and medical care in their community.

“It’s kind of the old school medicine thing where a doctor would do house calls but there not doctors, but they have that connection to a medical provider so we can go and monitor their diabetes we can talk to them about their blood pressure, things to help them on getting better health care.”

Brandy Setzer went through a similar program in Springfield.

Brandy Setzer, Community Health Worker, said, “I learned just a lot about community resources and how to network with all the other community health workers throughout the state.”

She assists patients that can’t leave their homes because of covid.

“They really appreciate it. They are very grateful because a lot of people that we work with have been isolated and feel very alone you know we are able to connect them if they need therapy services, we do that at access. We have a lot of available resources and so people really appreciate even being contacted.”

Crowder’s new program will start in January.