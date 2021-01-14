Crowder College launches new art exhibit

NEOSHO, Mo. — There is an opportunity for people to see and admire new art at Crowder College.

Until January 27th, the Longwell Museum will be showcasing renewal by the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition. This 8 moveable wall and 77 pedestal museum holds collections of life magazine, several Thomas Hart Benton pieces, collections from Daisy Cook and Camp Crowder. Crowder College wanted to build a museum to educate students in the rich traditions of Ozark culture, a small band of directors and supporters.

Joshua Novak, said, “We give ample opportunity for students to kinda participate here it’s a nice breath of fresh air sometimes for students. A nice quiet place where you know you’re surrounded by great art and you get to maybe contemplate things and take a break.”

The museum is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. when visiting you are required to wear a mask, if you don’t have a mask one will be provided and social distance.