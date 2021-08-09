Crowder College is offering a new course for the nursing program

NEOSHO, MO – Medical students at Crowder College will get a new option starting with the fall semester.

The nursing program is adding a course focusing on training as a Patient Care Technician.

The class follows instruction as a certified nursing assistant, and will dovetail with a couple of other medical classes.

“You’ll then take EKG, Phlebotomy and the patient care tech classes in the same semester. So basically it’s, you have your CNA already, it’s one more semester.” Says Ike Isenhower, Crowder College.

Instruction with the Patient Care Technician Certification starts with the new semester, which begins August 23rd.