Crowder College is hosting an advanced manufacturing camp this week

JOPLIN, MO – Some area teenagers are getting a head start pm a career in advanced manufacturing.

Crowder College is hosting Camp AMPED this week at the Joplin Advanced Training and Technology Center.

AMPED stands for Advanced Manufacturing Product Entrepreneurial Design.

The camp is a technical, hands-on experience, giving the kids a view of 21st century manufacturing technology and basic entrepreneurial skills.

“The goal is to introduce advanced manufacturing careers to students at a younger age, a lot of times we’re introducing them to the advanced manufacturing world in high school so this is more for that junior high, freshmen level of experience.” Says Melissa Smith, Dir., Joplin Advanced Training & Technology Center.

This week, the kids are learning about computer aided drafting skills, blue print reading, reverse engineering, and 3D printing for prototyping.