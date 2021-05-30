JOPLIN, Mo. — Crowder College is accepting applications for its summer manufacturing camp.

The Joplin Advanced Training Technology Center will be hosting camp amped.

It will be open to boys and girls ages 14 to 16.

It will teach students the basics of computer aided drafting, blueprint reading, 3-D printing and more.

Melissa Smith, Director of Training and Development Solutions, says, “It’s really great to introduce students. Its also to advance manufacturing and drafting and the careers that area available to them. They will be able to do a lot of fun things. Its going to be interactive so students will be able to working on the computer and learn a little about software and how that interacts with the 3d printers.”

The camp will run from July 12-16 from 8:30 A.M.- 3 P.M. at the Joplin Advanced Training and Technology Center.

It costs $99 and students will create their own 3-D printed item.

