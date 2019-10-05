Crowder College invites local students to takes part in first National Manufacturing Day activities

Crowder College invites junior and high school students to come and celebrate its first year of joining National Manufacturing Day.

“Students keep on seeing the new things and I had a few students ask me, ‘Can I do this?’ and I said, “Yea, totally!'” explained student ambassador Bayleigh Smith.

Smith is a student from East Newton High School but Friday, she was at Crowder College being a student ambassador for National Manufacturing Day — a day to inspire the next generation of manufactures.

Students from Neosho High School and Junior High came to the college, grabbed safety goggles and toured Crowder’s Dell Reed Technical Education Center.

They rotated through several technical programs learning about welding, advanced manufacturing and construction.

“Student reaction has been very positive,” said Melissa Oates with Crowder College. “They appreciate the hands-on opportunities as well as seeing what manufacturing looks like up close. It’s hard to be it if you don’t see it.”

“I like seeing how all of the other students were paying attention and the teacher would grab a slate of metal and write a student’s name in it and give it to them,” Smith added. “I thought that was a really nice personable touch to bring more entertainment to them.”

Manufacturing Day is held annually on the first Friday in October. This national holiday encourages companies and educational institutions like Crowder College to open its doors and show others how to convert raw materials into furnished goods.

“The industry is growing and it’s always going to keep on growing,” Smith continued. “So, if you stay having a welding job, you would have experience and this experience would put you higher on your resume or put you in a nicer job set.”

“They can kind of decide early on career paths they might choose, what education would be required and really, it’s all about educating them about the opportunities and what they can do,” said Oates.

After the students toured crowder’s campus, they continued their day of learning about manufacturing at La-Z-Boy Midwest Furniture Factory and K&S Wire Products in Neosho.

Grow Neosho and the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce worked together with Crowder College to make the transition of touring the different businesses possible.