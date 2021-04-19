Crowder College hosts Fire Arts Week

NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College in Neosho is celebrating Fine Arts Week with a number of art-related events.

A wide variety of artwork is on display inside the Elsie Plaster Community Center on campus – and was created by students and faculty members. There are also creations on the sidewalks across campus.

Josh Novak, Crowder instructor of 3-D Art and Design, said, “It’s really a celebration of the Arts, it’s kind of a week of impromptu art events, some might be a little kind of young and playful like a sidewalk art but its a way to reinvigorate students kind of creativity and maybe explore their creative potential.”

For more information on the college’s Art Week events visit Crowder’s website.