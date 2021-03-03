Crowder College hosts engineering day

NEOSHO, Mo. — Some of the best and brightest STEM students in Southwest Missouri were on the campus of Crowder College Wednesday.

All part of the 3rd annual Engineering Day Competition.

Crowder’s Neosho campus welcomed 120 students from area high schools – all of whom took part in a number of science, technology, engineering, and-or math contests. There were penny boats – ping pong ball launchers – even rube goldberg machines.

Dr. Melissa Oates, Crowder Post-Secondary Career & Tech. Education, said, “With the exception of one of the contests, the students compete in teams, or they can compete in teams, and just to see the students working together and the team work to collaborate and see what creativity they have for their different designs and projects come to life.”

Dr. Oates says the event was even tougher this year, because students had to make up for lost time in making their devices due to the Winter storm last month. She also says this event is a great recruiting tool for the college.