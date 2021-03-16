Crowder College hosts day one of Spring Job Fair

NEOSHO, Mo. — Students at Crowder College got a head start on their job search Tuesday- without having to leave the campus.

The Neosho campus was the site for the Crowder’s Spring Job Fair. The event is supposed to take place every year, and has – except for last year due to the pandemic. There were virtual elements to this year’s fair – and, much like in years past – there was a little bit of everything for students.

Cindy Brown, Director of Public Information, Crowder College, said, “There’s a variety of employers here as well as a variety of jobs, so you know, even though a business might be a health care business, they will have jobs in accounting or they’ll have a different set of jobs like HR or something as opposed to you don’t just have to be a healthcare person.”

Students who missed Tuesday’s fair are in luck, there’s another one scheduled for Thursday. 32 employers are taking part in the 2-day event.