Crowder College hosts day camp

NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College gives students the chance to explore possible career paths at its Technical Education Center today.

8th grade students from McDonald County came to Crowder College today to attend a day camp.

“I knew a little bit when I was in 6th grade and when I signed up but I didn’t know it was like this,” said Logan Garrett, student at Noel Elementary School.

Logan Garrett is one of the many 8th graders who toured Crowder College’s Technical Education Center.

Students toured the facility and had the choice to participate in 2 out of 8 different programs offered.

Garrett picked building trades and criminal justice.

“I learned how to wire an outlet and a switch.”

Students were able to participate in several hands-on activities including torching materials and engaging in computer technology activities.

Bryce Langley, instructor at Crowder College said, “you may see our virtual reality suite constantly evolving and growing and I think its a real attention giver and motivator for the kids.”

This day gives young students a better perspective about what jobs to pursue and if going to crowder college after high school could be a right fit for them.

Jim Williams of Crowder College said, “it’s important to expose students to a wide variety of careers so they have a good idea of what they want to do when they start their high school career so they start making those plans and get on that path.”

The day camp is held for 3 days.

More than 400 students from Newton and McDonald county are expected to attend.