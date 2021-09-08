Crowder College hosts Dance and BBQ night for students

NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College is making students feel at home with a dance and BBQ night.

Tonight on Wednesday, the college held a square dancing night on the quad.

Students were able to mingle and enjoy some food and fun. The college says this gives students a chance to feel connected to campus.

“It’s super important. What you want is students who are in the classroom and engaging with faculty, but you want them to feel a sense of community. You don’t want anybody feeling homesick,” said Tiffany Slinkard, Vice President of Student Affairs.

And more events are planned in the future. Next Tuesday, crowder college will have live music on the Quad.