Crowder College hosts conference discussing issues two-year colleges face

NEOSHO, Mo. —

Even though both are in the business of secondary education, the issues facing two-year colleges are often very different than their four year counterparts. Especially when it comes to student housing.

That’s why Crowder College hosted a special brainstorming conference with several other community colleges throughout the state. Not only were guests given the grand tour of the campus, they stayed overnight in the Roughrider Dorms so they could get a good feel for what Crowder has to offer to students who live on campus. Crowder Campus Life Director Mark Aubuchon says, ultimately, students will benefit from the exchange of ideas between Crowder and the attending colleges.

“We learned what we’re doing really really well, we learned a few things we really need to work on and gave us an opportunity to have a little community time with people who understand fully what we go through every year.” Mark Aubuchon, Crowder Campus Life Director

This is the first conference of its type and Aubuchon hopes it will become an annual event that will be held at a different campus each year.