Crowder College hosts annual “dog wash” fundraiser

NEOSHO, Mo. — Some animal-loving students are getting a chance to practice their professional skills — and raise money at the same time.

The Crowder College Vet Tech Club is holding its annual “dog wash” event. Students do a little bit of everything — they wash the dogs, trim their nails and even some microchipping.

The “dog wash” takes place in the Williams Ag Building on the Neosho campus. It serves as both a fundraiser and a way to help students get ready for future jobs.

“It helps us get a lot of our skills in. We do have animals here at Crowder that we also practice our skills on. But it is also nice to get some money back for our program as well,” said Jordan Pitre, Crowder Student.

The project raises funds for trips to state and national veterinary conferences — as well as students fees.