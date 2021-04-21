Crowder College honor society adds nearly 100 new members

NEOSHO, Mo. — An honor society at Crowder College has a whole lot of new members.

An induction ceremony was held today to welcome 96 new members into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. This was for Spring and Fall-2020 students.

They were unable to have the event last Fall due to the pandemic. Students must have a 3.5 GPA or higher to be considered. Crowder’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter currently has 573 students.

Glory Reitz, Phi Theta Kappa Member, said, “That’s been really neat, it’s been quite an experience getting to meet a lot of new people. it’s not something i normally would’ve done so I’m glad I had the extra little push to do it.”

Glory Reitz was also recognized for being the only Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation Scholarship winner in state of Missouri. She hopes to finish her college career at Pitt State and become a journalist.