Crowder College holds esports event

NEOSHO, Mo. — Teachers and students are competing against each other for a good cause. It was once a small idea and then it became a program for students to join.

Tyler Carpenter, Crowder College Student, said, “I mean it’s all really cool just to see like how much especially how much has grown since last year just cause like I mean we were just a kids in a basement last year playing games for our college.”

For the first time this semester, the student center at Crowder College hosted a esports arcade event. The program is aimed at relieving stress from this years election as well as the pandemic.

Jackson Lewis, Esports Head Coach, said, “A lot of the other events that we’re put together have had good turn outs people seem to have fun um it’s always a lot of work, but seeing people get together and have fun especially with the way the last nine months have been it’s very nice it makes it feel like old times.”

Games are free to play, but to make it more competitive, they’ll have the opportunity to sabotage their opponents during a game for a small price of 25 cents and all proceeds from the event will be benefiting the esports program.

“Maybe their opponent now has to play the game with their controller upside down or while they are being pelted with debris or a variety of other things so it’s going to be a really good time.”

Students and teachers are looking forward for this one small idea grow into a bigger, popular, program.

“I just think it’s so cool to like see a program grow and it’s a really cool thing to be apart of that and like if I can it keep on going like after I’m a alumni or something like even further in the future that would be so cool to see.”