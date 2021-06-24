Crowder College has a new program to help locals get certified as “community health workers”

JOPLIN, MO – A new program aims to help patients get healthy and stay healthy.

It’s a new course to get certified as a “community health worker.”

It’s an option more and more sites are offering around the state.

“Currently in enrollment. We’re up about 122% of where we were this time last year. So there is consistent growth.” Says Melissa Smith, ATTC Director.

A trend that’s about to get another boost.

Crowder College’s Advanced Training and Technology Center will soon start offering certification as a “community health worker.”

Smith with the ATTC says there’s a growing demand for the training.

“Hospitals and clinics, everyone will need it and does need already a community health care advocate somebody that knows where to help people with resource information.” Says Smith.

A community health worker helps to connect resources and assistant to patients who may need it.

“So somebody who works well with others, enjoys interacting, you know, if you have that social ability to connect with others and have a heart for health care, I think, a heart for helping people, it’s a great opportunity to help bridge that gap.” Says Smith.

It’s a brand new program for the Joplin campus, and the first group of students to sign up are getting an extra incentive.

“So this first cohort, the those who participate and sign up, the courses are free. So in so you definitely want to get in on the first cohort.” Says Smith.

To enroll, you must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalency.

To apply, click the link below.