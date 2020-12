NEOSHO, Mo. — The upward bond program at Crowder College is giving students a Summer job opportunity.

Summer resident assistants will earn $425 per week. Students will be paid while training, they will have room and board as well as traveling opportunities.

Applications are due by February 12, 2021. If you would like to sign up or you know one someone who’s looking for Summer job you can apply by following the link below.

WWW.CROWDER.EDU