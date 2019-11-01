Crowder College gears up for Christmas season with Festival of Wreaths planning

NEOSHO, Mo.–It may be Halloween, but for Crowder College, its time to get into the Christimas spirit and set up its annual Festival of Wreaths.

On Tuesday, November 12th visitors will be able to bid on hundreds of items including custom holiday decor, toys, and outdoor equipment. There will be a silent auction, a live auction, and a selection of hors d’oeuvres to enjoy.

It will take place on Crowder’s campus from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All auction proceeds will go towards the Crowder College Foundation.

To see and bid on the items now, you can click here.