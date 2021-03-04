Crowder College educates students about drugs and alcohol

NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College is raising awareness about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

This week is Drug and Alcohol Prevention week on campus. And Thursday, students got to experience a wide variety of activities. From Q&A sessions to being able to wear ‘fatal vision goggles’ – which gives a person an idea of how it would look if they were under the influence.

Mark Au Buchon, Director of Campus Life, said, “Anytime that we have an event that offers free food students love it. And it’s a difficult topic it’s one that some of our students really struggle with so we want to be here and let them know that if they’re struggling we’re here to help.”

Crowder College is a dry campus. Its goal – like other institutions – is to keep its students healthy and safe.