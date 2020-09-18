Crowder College celebrates Wellness Week

NEOSHO, Mo. — A local college is encouraging it’s students to live a healthy lifestyle.

It’s Wellness Week on the campus of Crowder College in Neosho. There were a host of activities taking place each day this week including a number of events Thursday at the Student Center.

Cindy Brown, Director, Crowder College Public Information, said, “We have everything from mental health wellness, drug awareness, today we have our counseling center set up to tell about the services they offer as well as our career and transfer services talking about Career Coach and what jobs people might want to do.”

Although it may not be healthy for the body, members of the Baptist Student Union also passed out pie today to help provide spiritual nourishment.