Crowder College celebrates Random Acts of Kindness Day

NEOSHO, Mo. — Is it really better to give than receive?

You might ask students, staff and faculty members of Crowder College in Neosho.

Monday was Random Acts of Kindness Day, but the school was closed for President’s Day.

So the event was celebrated on Tuesday.

Crowder Campus Life Director Mark Aubuchon says the goal of the event was to positively impact the day for everyone on campus.

Mark Aubuchon, Crowder Campus Life Director, said, “This is the first time we’ve done it but I can anticipate us doing it at least once a semester to keep the idea going that kindness is important and a very valuable and powerful tool.”

Examples of random acts of kindness included someone providing free drinks from the beverage machine, free candy, hygiene products and books to read.