Crowder College camp gives teens look at wood technology

NEOSHO, Mo. – A local community college is giving area teenagers a glance into the world of manufacturing and entrepreneurship.

The Crowder College Technical Education Center is hosting its annual one-week camp. It’s geared toward the design of product using wood technology. Participants of the program range from ages 14 through 16. Students will learn proper use of tools and machines to design small projects such as bird houses and napkin holders. Everyone involved is excited about the task of learning a new skill.

“I hope they enjoy it and I hope they think it’s interesting and I just hope they come away with a good idea of what you can do with wood.” Robert Parker, Course Instructor

“My grandpa has always worked with wood and everything down in the shop and like I don’t know exactly how to do it and I want to learn how to do it. I figured this would help understand how to be safe about it and everything.” Alicia Peralez, Course Participant

Participants will also get the opportunity to travel to the facilities of Missouri Walnut and Twin Oaks Cabinet.