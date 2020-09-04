Crowder College buying more tech due to coronavirus

NEOSHO, Mo. — A local college is seeing a big increase in technology as a coronavirus contingency plan.

Crowder college is adding dozens of new laptops for staff members. The computers are set up with everything that the desktop version would have. It gives employees the ability to work from home if the school would have to return to virtual classes down the road.

They’ve already purchased 100 laptops – and will likely buy more with their federal coronavirus funding later this year.

Glenn Coltharp, Crowder President, said, “As we get closer to the deadlines – there’ll be probably more expenditures with technology at that time.”

Crowder College is paying for the laptops with money from the federal CARES Act. They got a total of $2.6 million – half of which went straight to students and the other half for college expenses.