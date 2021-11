NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College officials are narrowing their search when it comes to finding the school’s next president.

This afternoon, the college’s “Board of Trustees” held a closed session meeting to select the top candidates. The hope is to make an announcement on the finalists sometime this week.

Dr. Glenn Coltharp announced, back in March, that he will retire at the end of this academic school year. He’s been the president of Crowder since 2018.