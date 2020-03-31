Crowder College begins priority enrollment

Closings
NEOSHO, Mo. — Online enrollment is underway at Crowder College, even as the shape of future classes is still developing.

The Roughriders are holding priority enrollment, focused on students closest to graduating.

That’s for both the Summer and Fall semesters.

Campus leaders expect all Summer courses to be held online.

But they add flex classes or those physically on campus could be added at a later date.

They hope to reinstate more traditional class offerings in the Fall, but will evaluate their options at a later date.

