Crowder College begins annual Literature, Photography and Art Scholarship Contest, where 120 entries will be featured in the Crowder Quill magazine

NEOSHO, Mo. — In tonight’s “Dose of Good News” — a good chance for some of you to get published in a local literary art magazine.

Crowder College is hosting its 41st annual “Literature, Photography and Art Scholarship Contest.” 120 entries will be published in the “Crowder Quill” magazine next spring.

Crowder and high school students — along with members of the community — can enter into one of eight categories to win a $500 scholarship.

“One thing we’d like to do with the Quill is to encourage aspiring writers and artists…and literally there have been people who have gotten their start in writing novels in art and photography by being published by being encouraged by that by saying oh my work is good and I should do more of it,” said Latonia Bailey, Journalism Program Coordinator.

Anyone living within 100 miles of any Crowder College campus can enter. Entries can be made online. Guidelines and more information can be found here.