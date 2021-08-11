Crowder College and Ozark Christian College came to an agreement that involves transferable credits

JOPLIN, MO – 2 local colleges have joined forces.

Crowder College and Ozark Christian College have entered into an agreement involving transferable credits and earned certificates for OCC students.

“It’ll help the enrollment by helping students. If you make decisions based on what’s best for students, things are pretty easy, and this is a win win for our students at both institutions.” Says Dr. Glenn Coltharp, Crowder College President.

“An agreement like this where we’re simply declaring, hey we work together well, we’ll let those students know that they can explore that educational relationship in greater detail.” Says Matt Proctor, Ozark Christian College President.

The transferable credits will be available by the spring semester.