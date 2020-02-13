Crowder College adds E-Sports team

NEOSHO, Mo. — A local college is growing a new team on campus – but it may not be what you think.

Crowder College now has an E-Sports Team.

Explaining just what that is has been interesting for some of the e-athletes.

Tyler Carpenter, Crowder Esports, said, “When I told my parents that I was on this team, they were like that’s qualifies as a sport?”

At Crowder College, it does.

In fact, student Tyler Carpenter like to compare esports to more traditional teams.

“Is it really that different? Like, it’s still a team based coordination. You have clear goals and objectives and you’re trying to earn points – it’s just a little less physical and a little more digital.”

The competition focuses on video games, including Overwatch, Smash, Rocket League and FIFA Soccer.

The team’s first competition was just a week ago – matching the Roughriders against teams from other two year colleges both near and far.

Jackson Lewis, Crowder Esports Manager, said, “We’ve competed against Ft. Scott.”

E-Manager Jackson Lewis says the start up is a work in progress.

There’s no official budget, so the team is leaning heavily on supporters around campus, like the Technical Education Center.

“They actually donated four gaming computers that their networking students had built.”

Others have pitched in to make sure there are monitors and cables and even internet access.

Lewis points out it’s that kind of support that ensure these e-athletes get a chance to compete.

“The Crowder family comes together. It’s one of those Crowder things you don’t see anywhere else.”

The competition is all online, so students don’t have to leave campus – or can even compete from home.

The team is still very much in development, but is hoping to develop a Crowder Tournament and even offer scholarships.