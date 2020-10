NEOSHO, Mo. — Students finishing their education at Crowder College this semester won’t get to graduate in person.

The school has cancelled the commencement ceremony originally scheduled for December 12th.

College leaders cite the ongoing pandemic and the need for physical distancing as the cause.

Instead, Crowder plans to make a video to release online honoring graduates.

Students still wishing to take part in a graduation ceremony can walk the stage for commencement in May.