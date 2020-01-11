Crowder and MSU team up to help nursing students

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Crowder College partners with Missouri State University to help nursing students earn a bachelor’s degree.

Crowder College signed a formal agreement with Missouri State for a two-plus-two transfer plan for nursing students.

Frank Einhellig, Missouri State University, said, “We intend to be a transfer destination for good students who went on and continue their education beyond an associates degree.”

Students who complete an Associate of Science Nursing Degree at Crowder can continue to complete their bachelor’s degree with Missouri State in two years.

“We use to be a little longer bachelor degree program. The longest in the state of Missouri and we have gotten our program to 120 hours which is the norm for everybody else.”

This agreement is similar to an agreement that happened 6 years ago.

Dr. Glenn Coltharp, Crowder College, said, “They’re belief is the same as ours. Students are our most important aspect of any program. They’re always trying to look for what’s best for students and we do the same.”

The difference though students have a better opportunity for scholarships as well as a better chance to graduate with honors.

“If it wasn’t agreements like this, when they go to a university they have to work through class by class what will be accepted this is all done upfront for them.”