Crowder and MSU form partnership

WEBB CITY, Mo. — You can now add Webb City to the list of Crowder College campuses where students can get something from somewhere else.

That’d be their bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University.

It’s all thanks to a partnership expansion between crowder and MSU.

Students can get their bachelor’s in Elementary Education without ever having to actually step foot on the Springfield campus. It’s already been offered at Crowder’s campuses in Neosho, Cassville and Nevada.

“It’s wonderful, with gas prices going up tremendously right now, just having to drive 16 minutes now rather than 30, 45, we actually have other students that drive two hours currently, it saved, I know me a lot of money and I know my fellow students a lot of money which is nice,” said Savannah Nevills, Elementary Education Major.

“Our students asked for this, uh they came forward and said that, made the request we’re doing this at other campus sites, why can’t we do this here?” said Dr. Glenn Coltharp, President, Crowder College

Crowder students can also get their master’s in Elementary Education without leaving town.

Missouri state also offers an online master’s program.