Crowder and Cottey Colleges join forces with new agreement

NEOSHO, Mo. — A new agreement is making it easier for students at one local college to transfer to another.

Crowder College in Neosho and Cottey College in Nevada have joined forces to make it as convenient as possible for female students to go to Crowder as freshman and sophomores, and transfer to Cottey for their junior and senior years.

Keith Zoromski says some schools won’t always accept all the credits a student has earned in some junior colleges, forcing transfer students to have to retake those courses before completing their bachelor’s. With the new articulation signed by both schools, he says that’s not a problem for the two schools.

Keith Zoromski, Crowder College Academic Affairs, said, “Female students from Crowder College that graduate with at least a 2.0 are able to seamlessly transfer to Cottey College in Nevada Missouri.”

He says there’s only one additional class female Crowder grads have to take once they get to Cottey that isn’t available at Crowder and that’s the women, gender and sexuality course.