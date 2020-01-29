Crowder Adult Education and Literacy program seeking book donations

NEOSHO, Mo. — If you have children’s books but no children around to read them anymore, a local group could use your help.

The Crowder College Adult Education and Literacy or AEL Program is in need of children’s books.

They’re collecting them to give away to local kids that may not have any to call their own.

The books need to be for children 7 and under, and they will be given out to program students with young children or grand children.

Juli DeNisco, Crowder College AEL Director, said, “It’s going to be open to the public at four locations at McDonald County Campus, Crowder Neosho Campus, Advanced Training and Technology Center in Joplin and at the Noel Housing Authority, so it depends on the donations and uh we’ll give all the books away to the kids that we get.”

The books will be given out the week of Valentine’s Day.

You can drop off the books at any of those four locations DeNisco mentioned.

For more information, you can call 417-455-5521.